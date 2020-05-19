Top of the Top

The Super Lawyers Top 10 tends to focus on the attorneys who stand out for their individual efforts in winning cases — for instance, plaintiff’s lawyers, commercial litigation defense lawyers — or arbitrators, the individuals between those parties. Each takes on a wide range of case types, and a few have seen recent developments in areas of law that touch their practices.

Lorraine Parker, a founding attorney of Parker Lipman, has welcomed recent paradigm shifts in key areas of her plaintiff-focused practice, from medical malpractice to sexual assault and abuse cases. She said she has felt a sea change in how victims and their credibility are treated and how that has in turn increased their willingness to come forward.

In the health care space, Parker also had a hand in the drafting process for the Candor Act, a Colorado law passed last year. It created a process for communication between health care providers and patients after a harmful incident to give the two sides an opportunity to find out information about what may have happened before resorting to a lawsuit.

Attorneys have touted the Candor Act as a rare collaboration between different sides ofhealth care that can end up as adversaries in medical malpractice lawsuits, patients versus providers and insurance carriers. But the benefit the law provides for both sides doesn’t mean Parker will stop taking medical malpractice cases to court when necessary.

“You’ve got the health care lobby, which is very powerful and well-funded, and what doesn’t get heard, unfortunately, are the voices of the patients themselves,” Parker said. “That’s what we have courtrooms for, is to hold the powerful and the wealthy to account.”

Parker said she has enjoyed representing plaintiffs in a range of case types more than her previous work in prosecution because of the novel mix of facts and legal issues each case presents.

To read the rest of this article and others that appear in the May 18 issue of Law Week Colorado, order a copy online.