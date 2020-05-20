Legal Lasso: Weiser Pushes for Adoption of SAFE Banking Act

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Weiser Pushes for SAFE Banking Act Adoption

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is leading a group of attorneys general in urging Congress to adopt the SAFE Banking Act, which would give marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

The Final Tally of Stay-at-Home Violations

Denver has issued 34 citations for stay-at-home order violations — mostly to businesses — during that phase of coronavirus restrictions.

Judge Reduces Fees in Castle Law Firm Case

A judge last week significantly lowered the fees levied against the attorney general’s office for its failed prosecution of attorney Larry Castle for alleged price gouging during the national housing crisis. (Denver Post)

Judge Dismisses Red Flag Challenge

A Denver District Judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging Colorado’s “red flag” law, saying its passage violated the state Constitution, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Another Lawsuit Over Executive Order

Gov. Jared Polis faces a second lawsuit over an executive order to allow for remote signature collection for ballot petitions.

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan Switches to Online Bar Exam

Michigan is joining Indiana in offering an online bar exam. With at least two states on board, others might be encouraged to follow suit.

McDonalds Sued for Coronavirus Actions

Five workers in Chicago are suing McDonalds over the chain’s response to the coronavirus.

Flynn Says He’s a Victim of Obamagate

Attorneys for Michael Flynn asked a Washington, DC, federal appeals court to dismiss his criminal charges as the president cites “Obamagate” for the case against him.

Missouri Holds Execution, Despite Request for Pandemic Postponement

A death row inmate in Missouri was executed yesterday after state Supreme Court justices denied his request to stay the execution.

