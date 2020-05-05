Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Removes Candidate From Senate Primary Ballot

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Removes Candidate From Primary Ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court overruled a judge’s order to place Michelle Ferrigno Warren on the Democratic Senate primary ballot. The court said the state’s minimum signature requirement mandates strict compliance.

Supreme Court Rules on Professional Conduct Case

The court also said yesterday that a lawyer who can’t represent a plaintiff who is suing a former client.

Coronavirus Policies Create Immigration Concerns

Recent presidential announcements about changing immigration policies might have made some businesses panic, but employers with immigrant workers might have other employment concerns.

Colorado Businesses Return to Work

Many businesses around Colorado are going back to work today under Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer at home” guidelines. And we know Denver will remain quiet just a little longer, but we’re curious how Denver law firms will return to work.

Security Company Hired to Patrol Shelters

Denver hired a private security company to patrol two shelters where homeless people will be housed during the pandemic. And for some, the added security is raising concerns about privacy and safety.

NATIONAL NEWS

800 Coronavirus Cases Filed

According to a new law suit tracker, nearly 800 complaints have been filed around the country in relation to the coronavirus.

New Mexico Locks Down a City

New Mexico invoked a riot law to lock down a city on the edge of Navajo Nation territory in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak. (New York Times)

New York Has a Plan to Reopen

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a four-phase plan for reopening New York, with professional services — including law firms — included in phase two. (Law.com)

Biden Steps in on Soccer’s Equal Pay Ruling

A judge dismissed an equal pay lawsuit involving the U.S. women’s national soccer team. And presidential candidate Joe Biden said, should he win, he would stop federal funding for U.S. Soccer unless it balanced the pay between male and female athletes.

