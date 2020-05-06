Legal Lasso: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hears Arguments Despite Hospitalization

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Extends Jury Orders

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats updated his orders for state courts, saying there will be no jury calls through July 6. (Denver Post)

Senate Candidate Fights Supreme Court Decision

The Colorado Supreme Court removed Senate candidate Lorena Garcia from the ballot after a judge adjusted the signature collection requirement to petition onto the ballot. Garcia isn’t backing down though and now says she’ll challenge that ruling in federal court.

Denver Health Looks to Unionize

Denver Health workers are recruiting employees to form a union in order to secure better benefits and workplace conditions.

Retirees Ordered to Return Overpayments

The City of Denver has erroneously overpaid benefits for years to about 40 of its retirees, who are now being ordered to repay a total of $11 million in retirement benefits. Some of those beneficiaries are now looking to fight the order and to claw back those benefits.

Aurora Marijuana Tax Hike Likely to Fail

The Aurora City Council might fail to pass a special sales tax hike for marijuana, even though a majority of the lawmakers support it.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized yesterday to remove a gallstone that was causing an infection. She participated in oral arguments today, though, thanks to teleconference arguments.

Supreme Court Hears Religious Exemption Case

And those arguments focused on Trump administration rules that would allow employers who claim a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing free birth control in their health care plans. The recap is here.

California Sues Ride-Share Companies

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit against Uber and Lyft, alleging they have evaded state law by declaring their workers to be contractors rather than employees, his office announced.

Another Judge Threatens to End Hearing Over Technical Frustrations

A federal judge threatened to end a hearing about courthouse immigration arrests after people listening in to the teleconference failed to mute their lines and interrupted.

