Legal Lasso: Rep. Crow Calls for Stop to ICE Transfers

LOCAL NEWS

Crow Calls for Halt to ICE Transfers

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is calling for a halt to ICE detainee transfers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Exxon Seeks to Keep Boulder Case in Federal Courts

Exxon Mobil argued to the 10th Circuit that the federal courts are the proper venue for a Boulder lawsuit case because of the case’s potential for “reshaping national and, indeed, global energy policy.”

City Attorney’s Office Employee Accused of Leaking Murder Case Information

A woman who works for the Brighton City Attorney’s Office in Adams County was served a misdemeanor citation and could face jail time for allegedly leaking a sealed affidavit in a first-degree murder case. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Downtown Jail is a Coronavirus Hotspot

New numbers from the state health department show that Denver’s downtown jail is a hotspot for COVID-19 infections.

A Possible Source of Support for Parks

Government officials throughout the West are asking Congress to include money for conservation in future coronavirus relief legislation.

NATIONAL NEWS

Flush Heard During Oral Arguments

Someone took advantage of the Supreme Court’s remote arguments yesterday by taking a bathroom break — and not muting their mic — during the session. So far, nobody has confessed.

Florida Plans on July Bar Exam

Florida is moving forward with plans for a July bar exam. Test-takers will have to wear masks and take their temperature before the exam.

Supreme Court Overturns ‘Bridgegate’ Conviction

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed to overturn the fraud conviction of a former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who was convicted for her role in the “Bridgegate” scandal. She said her motives were politically motivated and, thus, not fraud.

Minorities Hardest Hit by Jobs Losses

Minorities are the hardest hit by the employment impacts of the coronavirus. The U.S. has lost a decade’s worth of labor market gains and figures due tomorrow are expected to show unemployment rates for black Americans and Hispanics fell to historic lows.

