Legal Lasso: Polis Sued Over Executive Order

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Concern Sues Over Executive Order

Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold face a lawsuit alleging the governor’s executive order to allow remote signature collection for ballot petitions violates the state constitution.

Public Utilities Commission Hears Tri-State Dispute

A weeklong hearing of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission began yesterday as the body tries to determine fees for two Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association members seek to leave.

Legislature Adopted Informal Rules for the End of the Session

State lawmakers have adopted informal rules for their return to the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday, May 26, when they will finish the legislative session and pass a balanced budget.

City Accepting Proposals for Al Fresco Dining and Shopping

Denver is considering giving restaurants and businesses a little more breathing room by allowing them to open outdoors, beyond their footprint and into sidewalks, streets or parking lots.

Courts Update Their Plans

Courthouses will remain closed for a little longer, though some are beginning to incrementally reopen some operations.

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Judge Orders LA to Find Housing for Homeless

A federal judge said the city and county governments of Los Angeles must find alternative housing options for thousands of homeless individuals camped near freeways. (New York Times)

Philadelphia Firm Prepares for Massive Layoffs

Pond Lehocky, a Philadelphia worker’s compensation firm, has filed necessary paperwork to lay off about 30 percent of its total workforce.

Death Row Inmate Seeks for Stay of Execution due to Coronavirus

A death row inmate in Missouri is asking for a stay of his execution (scheduled for tonight), saying the coronavirus pandemic has hindered his ability to investigate his innocence claims.

Comcast Looks to Block Antitrust Lawsuit

Comcast will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an antitrust lawsuit that claims it uses a regional advertising clearinghouse to monopolize “representation services” for coordinating TV ad placements in three cities.

