Legal Lasso: Polis Slashes State Budget

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Adds Another Senate Candidate to Primary Ballot

A Denver judge added a fourth Senate candidate to the Democratic primary ballot, adding Lorena Garcia, who gathered more than half the signatures required to petition onto the ballot.

Denver Clears Downtown Homeless Camp

Denver officials cleared a homeless camp Thursday, despite Centers for Disease Control recommendations and a promise that the city would not break up any encampments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank Robber Pleads Guilty

The “glamour shot bandit” pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for a string of robberies and attempted robberies. (Denver Post)

Polis Slashes Budget

Gov. Jared Polis delivered a new executive order last night, slashing state spending and making other changes as a result in the drop in state revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown.

10th Circuit Strikes Down Voter ID Law

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a Kansas voter ID law that required individuals to provide a birth certificate or other proof of citizenship in order to register to vote.

NATIONAL NEWS

NCAA Sued Over Sexual Assaults

Seven former college athletes filed a lawsuit against the NCAA this week, claiming the organization failed to adequately protect them and other female athletes from alleged sexual assaults committed by male student-athletes at three of its member institutions.

Bad Financial Outlook for Firms

A former BigLaw consultant says many law firms will die without making cuts, and firms aren’t acting quickly enough to do so.

Defendant Collapses in Court

An Ohio judge held an in-person trial, which ended with the defendant collapsing in court. The defendant had a fever but tests for COVID-19 came back negative.

California Cities Sue to Reopen Beaches

Two cities in Orange County, California, are challenging the state’s orders to close beaches.

