Legal Lasso: Legislature Slashes Bills in First Day Back

LOCAL NEWS

Legislature Has a Busy First Day Back

The Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee killed multiple bills yesterday in its first session back after reconvening. And among the bills that got the axe was one that would have done away with the gay or trans “panic defense.”

Federal Judge Sides With the Sage Grouse

A federal judge ruled that officials did not do enough to protect an endangered species by encouraging development outside of the greater sage grouse’s habitat.

Colorado Supreme Court to Hear Evidence Case

The Colorado Supreme Court granted cert to a case that questions whether evidence that is blocked at trial for being unlawfully obtained must remain blocked, even if the defense references it in a way that may mislead a jury.

How Bad is COVID-19 at the Downtown Jail?

A difference in reporting requirements has led to a somewhat confusing difference in numbers of coronavirus cases at the Denver downtown jail.

Speedy Trial Rules Create Court Problem

Colorado’s speedy trial rules are likely to create a serious logjam in the courts once they open back up in July.

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court Won’t Stay Judge’s Ruling to Relocate Prisoners

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to stay a judge’s order requiring the Federal Bureau of Prisons to release or transfer inmates at an Ohio prison who face greater risks if they contract COVID-19.

U.S. Attorney Resigns Abruptly

A U.S. attorney in Texas appointed in 2018 announced his resignation, providing no explanation for his unusually abrupt departure.

Man With Coronavirus Charged With Bioterrorism

A Florida man has been indicted on a federal bioterrorism charge for allegedly coughing on and spitting at police officers while claiming to be infected with the coronavirus.

Lawyers Arrested in Murder Plot

Two lawyers in Waco, Texas, have been arrested for plotting to kill another attorney.

