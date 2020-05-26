Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Return to the Capitol

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Are Back

The legislature is back in session, after a two-month absence, and despite still having hundreds of bills outstanding, legislators are expected to be back to work for roughly three more weeks and might not get much accomplished (other than passing a budget).

There Might Still be Some New Business at the Capitol

Among the work that is expected at the legislature is Democrats bringing new bills that expand protections for workers and small businesses, like allowing restaurants to continue selling take-out alcohol.

Protestors At ICE Facility

Protestors are camping outside the ICE detention center in Aurora, saying detainees need to be released due to the coronavirus.

Hickenlooper Asks to Reschedule Ethics Hearing

John Hickenlooper is asking for a delay to his ethics hearing, saying the videoconference format violates his constitutional rights.

Castle Rock Restaurant Sues State Over Closure

The owners of the Castle Rock restaurant closed by the state for defying a standing public health order over Mother’s Day weekend are suing Governor Jared Polis and other state entities, claiming their constitutional rights were violated.

NATIONAL NEWS

Business Interruption Suits Trending Up

Businesses around the country are filing “business interruption” lawsuits due to the coronavirus.

Judges Consider How to Hold Trials Now

As federal courts begin the process of restarting jury trials, many are considering whether to use bigger courtrooms or upgrade audio technology in order to protect against coronavirus spread.

Trump Still Has Nothing Good to Say About Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump said in an interview Jeff Sessions was not “mentally qualified” to be attorney general.

Indiana Inmates Saying Coronavirus Symptoms Go Ignored

Inmates and their family are saying Indiana prisons have been ignoring coronavirus symptoms within the prison population since the pandemic began.

