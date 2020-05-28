Legal Lasso: Judge Upholds Ballot Collection Executive Order

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Upholds Ballot Petition Executive Order

A judge sided with Gov. Jared Polis in a lawsuit challenging his executive order to allow virtual signature collection for ballot petitions.

Phoning in Legislation

Some members of the Colorado General Assembly will participate virtually, under new rules approved yesterday.

Hickenlooper Ethics Hearing Will Continue as Planned

John Hickenlooper’s ethics hearing will still be held June 4, despite his objections. He had said the remote format violated his constitutional rights.

State Sues EPA Over ZEV Standards

The state of Colorado and City and County of Denver joined 22 other states and three other cities in suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for relaxing clean car standards that could impact the state’s new zero-emissions vehicle policy.

Government Transparency Bills Killed

Two government transparency bills were recently killed in the legislature, adding to the pile of lost legislation.

NATIONAL NEWS

DOJ Investigating George Floyd’s Death

The DOJ said it has made the investigation into George Floyd’s death “a top priority,” as protests continued for a second night.

BigLaw Firm Sued Over Late Rent

BigLaw firm Jenner & Block is being sued over late rent for its Chicago office, allegedly totaling over $3.5 million in late payments, plus fees and interest.

When it’s Time to Reopen the Office…

At least here in Colorado, many law firms have delayed going back to work despite orders being lifted that required them to close. But when it is time to reopen, there’s a guide out there offering advice on how to do it.

LA City Attorney Says Company Sold Fake COVID-19 Tests

The Los Angeles City Attorney is going after a company for allegedly selling false at-home coronavirus testing kits.

