Legal Lasso: Coronavirus Information to be Shared With First Responders

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Coronavirus Information Shared With First Responders

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 might have that health information shared with first responders. Information about patients in several counties have been given to 911 centers so first responders can identify their homes as infection sites before they arrive. (Denver Post)

Weld County Sheriff Acts on Judge’s Orders

The Weld County sheriff’s office will distance 89 inmates deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 from other inmates, according to orders from a federal judge.

El Paso County Identifies How Restaurant Orders Will be Enforced

As Colorado Springs looks for a solution that will allow restaurants to reopen, the El Paso Board of County Commissioners and district attorney agree that criminal charges should only be used in the most extreme situations of disregarding orders.

Coronavirus Restrictions Behind Crimes

Coronavirus restrictions have tensions running high — in a few instances, the orders are identified for triggering violence ranging from a Waffle House shooting to vandalism at public health buildings.

Colorado Jobless Claims Still High, but Decreasing

Colorado jobless claims decreased week to week, with 18,000 people filing for traditional unemployment insurance benefits last week, down slightly from 22,483 the week before. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Blocks Mueller Report Release

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the House Judiciary Committee from seeing grand jury materials referenced in the report by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Michael Cohen Heads Home

Michael Cohen is being released from prison today to serve his sentence from home, due to coronavirus concerns.

LSAT Hits Technical Road Bumps in Maiden Voyage

The first online administration of the LSAT Flex had security and technical problems.

Celebrities to Plead Guilty in College Bribery Scandal

Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty in connection to the college admissions bribery scandal. The two face prison time and, collectively, up to $400,000 in fines.

