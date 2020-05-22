Legal Lasso: Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Detention Center

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Coronavirus at ICE Facility

ICE confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 among detainees held at the Aurora Contract Detention Facility.

Lawmakers Discuss Budget Cuts

Colorado lawmakers detailed the significant cuts made to balance the budget. Among major cuts include cutting $448 million from K-12 education.

Office of Economic Development Sees Cuts

The Colorado Office of Economic Development detailed budgetary cuts, including tourism, creative industries and the Global Business Development, which recruits businesses to the state. (Denver Post)

Lawsuit Filed Over AP Testing

A class action lawsuit was filed against the College Board on behalf of high school students who experienced technical problems during advanced placement tests and were told to retake the tests again in June.

Gardner Gets Support for Public Lands Bill

Sen. Cory Gardner dropped a threat to block Congress’s Memorial Day recess after securing a promise for a vote on a public lands bill.

NATIONAL NEWS

Jones Day Gender Discrimination Case Moves Forward

The gender discrimination case against Jones Day might lead to its “black box” compensation system being revealed, as the case survived a motion to dismiss.

Third Arrest in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

The man who recorded the Ahmaud Arbery shooting has been arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Law Firm Layoffs Slow

Law firms are still cutting back, but it seems to be getting better. The layoff announcements have slowed over the past week with just a couple firms continuing to cut.

For ‘Tiger King’ Fans…

An attorney for the missing husband of Carole Baskin said he believes the signature on his client’s financial documents was forged.

