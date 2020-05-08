Legal Lasso: Colorado Cuts Prison Populations

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Prison Populations Shrink

Colorado’s prison population has reached a 15-year low as officials try to reduce the number of inmates to limit coronavirus exposure, but advocates say it’s not enough during the pandemic.

State Collecting Information on Workers Reluctant to Return to Work

So far, 150 people have been reported to the state for refusing to return to their jobs. The state has been collecting that information to reevaluate any unemployment benefits they might be receiving — and likely remove them.

No Charges in Police-Involved Shooting

The Adams County district attorney said a sheriff’s deputy was justified in fatally shooting an armed man who had fired multiple shots at the deputy while fleeing an arrest. (Denver Post)

Workers Say They Were Fired for Staying Home Sick During Coronavirus

Two workers from the JBS Greeley meat packing plant in Greeley — the site of one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado — say they were fired after they stayed home sick in March.

Judge to Decide on Superintendent Search Process

An El Paso County District judge will soon decide whether Colorado’s open government laws require a school board to name more than one finalist when choosing a new superintendent.

NATIONAL NEWS

Two Arrested in Death of Ahmaud Arbery

In the face of public pressure, and after videos of the shooting spread on the Internet, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested two white men in relation to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

ICE Reports First Detainee Death

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported the first coronavirus death of an immigrant detainee, a 57-year-old Salvadoran man who was held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in California.

DOJ Drops Charges Against Michael Flynn

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it has dropped its criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor to President Donald Trump.

Law Firms Continue to Cut Back

At least eight more firms have announced cuts and layoffs over the past week, but that pace is slowing down.

