Legal Lasso: Chaos Around the Country at George Floyd Demonstrations

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Demonstration for George Floyd Punctuated by Chaos

A rally in support of justice for Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died at the hands of police, heated up last night. What started off as a peaceful protest downtown saw outbursts of gunshots, a viral traffic altercation, vandalism, tear gas and pepper bags. Colorado and Denver lawmakers have weighed in on protests, urging peaceful gatherings, while voicing frustration and a desire for justice.

Legislators ‘Give Space’ to Protests Today

Colorado legislators are not in session today to “give space and time” for the protests. Legislators were caught in the middle of yesterday’s protests as Rep. Leslie Herod tweeted from the Capitol about gunshots that started the night’s tensions, and Sen. Leroy Garcia’s truck was vandalized.

Group Seeks Subpoena for Hickenlooper

The group that filed an ethics complaint against former governor and Senate candidate John Hickenlooper is seeking a subpoena to compel his cooperating in a June ethics hearing. (Colorado Politics)

Hickenlooper and Romonoff Discuss Racial Justice

And Hickenlooper will join his rival in the Senate primary race, Andrew Romanoff, in a forum focused on racial justice. (Colorado Politics)

Federal Judges a Major Obstacle in Trump Fossil Fuel Agenda

A review of environmental cases show federal judges have been ruling against Trump administration policies that favor fossil fuel industry interests on public lands over conservation.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Tweets About Protests

After protests in Minneapolis escalated into destruction and confrontations between demonstrators and police, President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, calling protestors “thugs” and calling for military intervention.

Trump Signs Social Media Executive Order

Trump also escalated his own fight with Twitter with an executive order intended to roll back the legal shield that protects social media companies from liability for content posted by users on their platforms.

Law Firm Adopts Permanent Remote Work

If there’s one thing to learn from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that working from home might actually work for an awful lot of people. An international law firm is closing its London office and moving to remote work instead.

10 Law Schools Fall out of Accreditation Compliance

Ten law schools are out of compliance with an ABA accreditation standard that requires a bar passage rate of at least 75% within two years.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]