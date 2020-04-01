Suspended Justice

The need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus has caused some chaos in Colorado’s courts. In mid-March, Chief Justice Nathan Coats ordered the suspension of most matters except emergency proceedings, like criminal trials coming up on constitutional deadlines. Just a few days later, he extended the stay on jury trials through May 15.

Some judicial districts have decided to restrict their operations even more, such as closing courts to the public for a few days and postponing all trials. Courts have had to scramble to find a balance between needing to restrict their functioning to protect public health and rights related to speedy trials and public access to proceedings. This month on HearSay, reporter Julia Cardi discusses these implications with Holland & Hart partner Chris Jackson.