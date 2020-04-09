Real Estate Brokers Get Coronavirus Assistance in Transactions

Stay-at-home orders throughout Colorado are delaying people’s ability to get into new homes. As the state tries to limit the novel coronavirus’ spread, real estate transactions are being held up on two sides: delayed document processing caused by closed title offices, government agencies and appraisers, and limited human contact putting a pause on the in-person parts of the transaction process, such as showings and inspections.

The Colorado Bar Association has approved an addendum for real estate brokers to use in contracts allowing 14-day extensions of already-set deadlines for required milestones in transactions, such as appraisals and closing dates. The form includes a check box for agreeing to extend closings and a separate box for extending other deadlines related to the transactions. According to the form, parties can still agree to change deadlines in a contract.

Scott Peterson, general counsel for the Colorado Association of Realtors, has a lot of contact with real estate brokers because of various education and outreach work he does. But, he said, he got a picture of what brokers urgently needed in order to adapt their real estate transactions to the realities of business limitations during the coronavirus crisis from hearing questions and issues brought up through a legal hotline he runs.

“I was getting blown up from every direction, but the most consistent request — or plea almost — for this was coming out of the legal hotline for brokers who were trying to give their clients [and] consumers some solution.”

The state Real Estate Commission normally drafts forms for real estate transactions in January, February and March. The commission adopts the new forms in June, and then the forms go into use the following January.

