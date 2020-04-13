Legal Lasso: U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Cases Via Teleconference

We know a lot is changing right now. We’ll be keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

And to make sure Law Week is still accessible to our readers, we’re making much more of our content available online without a subscription. And for the content that might still be left off the website, we’re offering digital PDFs to our readers or the option to change your mailing address. Reach out to us for more information or to take advantage of any of those options. And let us know how we can do better!



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Some Jury Trials Halted Until Third Week of April

The chief judge in El Paso and Teller counties extended a ban on jury trials until at least April 24.

A Look Inside the Effort to Keep Liquor Stores Open

A lot happened in the afternoon of March 23 when Denver Mayor Michael Hancock reversed course to keep liquor stores open as “essential businesses” during the coronavirus pandemic.

A New Gambit to Block I-70 Construction

Activists looking to stop construction of the Central 70 project in north Denver are saying that pollution from the construction could cause respiratory problems for those at risk or suffering from COVID-19.

Outrage at Greeley Care Facility

Family members of residents at a Greeley senior care facility are demanding answers and transparency after finding out 14 have died there due to coronavirus.

Online Events Mean Big Changes for Senate Primary

Coronavirus has upended politics, particularly in the race for Colorado’s Democratic Senate nomination.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Goes Online

The U.S. Supreme Court said today that it will hear arguments in its May cases via teleconference. The docket includes Colorado’s “faithless elector” case.

Fox News Sued Over Coronavirus Misinformation

Fox News is being accused of violating consumer protection laws in Washington State when is called coronavirus a “hoax” on broadcasts in February and March.

Judge Orders County Sheriff to Implement Coronavirus Measures

A federal judge in Chicago ordered a county sheriff to implement new coronavirus mitigation measures in the county jail where two inmates have already died.

Who Has the Ability to ‘Reopen’ States?

There’s some confusion over state preemption in when to “open up” business again. President Donald Trump said today that he has the power — not governors — to restart business and relax social distancing measures.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]