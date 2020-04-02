Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Says Legislative Session May Be Extended

We’re working to keep you up to date on the news during this time. To make sure Law Week is still accessible to our readers, we’re making much more of our content available online without a subscription. And for the content that might still be left off the website, we’re offering digital PDFs to our readers or the option to change your mailing address. Reach out to us for more information or to take advantage of any of those options. And let us know how we can do better!



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Says Legislature May Extend Session

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the state legislature may extend its session after taking a recess because of the coronavirus.

Colorado Files Brief in Faithless Electors Case

Colorado filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case. The brief argues that the state Colorado is justified mandating that electors vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote.

10th Circuit Sides With Police in Drug Arrest Case

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the evidence seized from a drug deal in downtown Denver was legally obtained and was therefore admissible at trial.

Suspended Justice

The state courts have had to make a few changes to schedules on account of the pandemic. This month’s Hearsay podcast focuses on how changes to dockets now might cause a big backlog when the courts resume.

Homeless Organizations Sue for State Protections

Jason Flores Williams filed a lawsuit Denver County Court on behalf of homeless advocacy organizations asking a judge to order Colorado public-health officials to protect the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NATIONAL NEWS

Countries Consider Suspending Vaccine Patents

Countries around the world are looking at employing rarely used powers to suspend patent rights in order to have COVID-19 vaccines produced quickly and cheaply enough to fight the virus.

Texas Abortion Ban Can Continue

A federal appeals court is allowing Texas to enforce its pandemic-related abortion ban until the state’s arguments can be considered.

Austria Sued Over Ski Resort Outbreak

Austrian officials are being sued over their handling of a COVID-19 outbreak at a popular ski resort. Authorities are accused of reacting too late to the first signs of the coronavirus outbreak, contributing to the spread of the virus in Europe and beyond.

Hobby Lobby Forced to Comply

Hobby Lobby will finally close some of its Ohio stores in compliance with state state-at-home orders.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]