Legal Lasso: Ski Resorts Face Refund Lawsuits

We know a lot is changing right now. We’ll be keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Need to update your mailing address for Law Week? Or want to receive a digital copy during the pandemic? Reach out to us for more information or to take advantage of any of those options. And let us know how we can do better!



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Businesses Face More Refund Lawsuits

Two Colorado-based ski companies are facing class action lawsuits from pass-holders who are upset the ski season was cut short.

Judge Opens the Door for More Candidates to Get on Primary Ballot

At least one more Democratic Senate candidate plans to ask to be put on the primary ballot after a judge said the special circumstances of the coronavirus lowered the signature requirements for Michelle Ferrigno Warren to petition onto the ballot.

Church Pays Out $3 Million in Abuse Reparations

The Catholic Church has paid more than $3 million to victims of priest abuse in Colorado through a reparations program. The independent review committee says it has received claims from 91 victims.

Polis Details ‘Safe-at-Home’ Order

Gov. Jared Polis again addressed the state, saying “safe at home” does not mean it’s safe to return to life as normal.

Colorado Unemployment Claims Dip

Nationwide, unemployment claims continue to rise — reaching 4.4 million last week. Colorado’s claims dipped from the week prior.

NATIONAL NEWS

Fox News Attorney Gives Up Salary in September

Some corporate law department leaders are taking pay cuts — or even foregoing their salary entirely — to help soften the economic impact of coronavirus.

Judge Gets Involved in Rent Litigation

A federal judge is suing Allstate, saying the company is trying to force him and his wife to leave the property that they rented after a fire destroyed their home, despite New York’s moratorium on evictions.

Bar Exams Hit a Low Point

Takers of the Multistate Bar Exam have record low average scores for the February exam.

Issues With One Bar Exam Alternatives

And this year’s bar exam scramble is leading some in the legal profession to give serious consideration to other methods of admitting new attorneys, such as “diploma privilege plus” plan. But that plan requires attorney supervision, begging the question of who will do the supervising.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]