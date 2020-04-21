Legal Lasso: Polis Discusses Next Phase of Coronavirus Control Efforts

We know a lot is changing right now. We’ll be keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Need to update your mailing address for Law Week? Or want to receive a digital copy during the pandemic? Reach out to us for more information or to take advantage of any of those options. And let us know how we can do better!



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Jared Polis outlined the next stage of coronavirus containment. While the stay-at-home order is likely to be lifted soon — at least at the state level — we will move to a “safer-at-home” period where people will be urged to stay in as much as they can.

Students Sue for Refunds

Colorado students are bringing lawsuits against the University of Colorado and Colorado College, saying they should be refunded the fees they are charged for services they can’t currently use, such as recreation center access and bus passes. (Denver Post)

Supreme Court Sets New Precedent With Closed Courtroom Decision

The Colorado Supreme Court said in a split decision that a lower court’s decision to close its doors to the public to re-read a jury instruction was trivial and did not undermine the defendant’s right to a public trial under the Constitution.

Senate Candidates to Hash Out Debate Schedule

Andrew Romanoff is pushing John Hickenlooper to commit to seven debates before the June 30 Democratic Senate primary.

Coronavirus Info Carries a Price Tag

Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette say the Polis administration is asking for high fees for records relating to its coronavirus response plans. The governor’s administration charged $1,290 for records about the state emergency operations center and wants an additional $480 for records detailing plans for more ventilators and testing.

NATIONAL NEWS

Banks Accused of ‘Reshuffling’ PPP Applications

Small business owners are suing major banks, such as Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, saying they lenders prioritized large companies when giving out paycheck protection loans.

Federal Judge Orders ICE Detainee Release

A federal judge in California ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release detainees who are at an elevated risk of complications from COVID-19 and to consider releasing those detainees regardless of their legal status.

BigLaw Firm Makes Pay Cuts

Ogletree Deakins is now slashing pay for all of its remaining employees. It previously put some staff on unpaid leave during the coronavirus crisis.

SCOTUS Says State-Level Defendants Have Right to Unanimous Verdict

The U.S. Supreme Court said the 6th Amendment right to a unanimous jury verdict should be extended to defendants facing serious criminal charges in state courts.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]