Legal Lasso: Oil and Gas Company Fined for Firestone Explosion

LOCAL NEWS

Oil and Gas Company Receives Fine for Home Explosion

State regulators handed an $18.25 million to Occidental Petroleum subsidiary Kerr-McGee for the 2017 Firestone home explosion.

Supreme Court Dismisses Slow-Moving Case

The Colorado Supreme Court dismissed charges against a man who spent 18 months in prison waiting for a new trial. The court said his right to a speedy trial was violated.

10th Circuit Agrees With Lower Court, Blocks Abortion Ban

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling blocking an Oklahoma executive order that temporarily banned abortion services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Denver Moves Forward Toward Marijuana Research

The Denver City Council voted 12-1 to approve a marijuana research and development license for the city.

Democrats’ Insurance Bill Sees Unlikely Future

Democrats aren’t likely to see a state-run insurance bill move forward this session, even if the pandemic illustrates that many Coloradans need it.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kilpatrick Cuts Back

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton is cutting pay for all lawyers and staff, while furloughing some employees who can’t work remotely, in an attempt to get ahead of further economic damage.

Zoom Sued Again

Zoom faces a new lawsuit, alleging it failed to protect user data from Facebook and LinkedIn.

U.S. Supreme Court Will Hold Oral Arguments Over the Phone

The U.S. Supreme Court said yesterday that it will hear oral argument in several cases next month over the phone. No justices will be in the courtroom and there will be no on-camera component.

Lawyer Asks to Delay Arguments Over Coronavirus

A lawyer for Anheuser-Busch in the brewer’s lawsuit against MillerCoors asked the 7th Circuit to delay oral arguments because he tested positive for COVID-19.

