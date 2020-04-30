Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Prepare to Get to Work on the Budget

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Prepare to Get to Work on Budget

When lawmakers return to the Capitol this session, they’ll have the tough task of rebalancing the budget to account for the coronavirus income shortfall.

Law Firm Offering Pro Bono Advice

Seattle-based law firm HKM Employment Attorneys is offering pro bono legal advice in 13 cities, including Denver, for workers affected by the coronavirus. (Denver Post)

Erik Underwood Sues to Get on Ballot

One more Senate candidate is suing to try to get on the primary ballot, saying the coronavirus emergency orders made it too difficult to collect signatures. (Colorado Politics)

Colorado Cities Set Mask Requirements

Aspen is joining a group of cities that will require people to wear masks in public.

Eviction Order Extended

Colorado is extending its order restricting evictions for lack of payment through May.

NATIONAL NEWS

ABA Offers Pro Bono Help

The ABA Young Lawyers Division is launching a national disaster pro bono portal to offer legal assistance to those who need.

Attorneys Prep for Online Arguments

Attorneys are getting ready for their big moment in front of the Supreme Court next week by checking their Zoom connections. Among the tough questions they all face will surely be, “are you wearing pants?”

That’s a ‘No’ From NYT

The New York Times succinctly responded to a retraction request from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who claims the Times defamed him over his coronavirus coverage.

ABA Clarifies Duty to Inquire

The ABA’s Standing Committee on Professional Responsibility has issued a formal opinion stating attorneys have a duty to inquire whether clients are using their services for money laundering or terrorist financing.

