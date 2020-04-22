Legal Lasso: Judge Orders Candidate Onto Senate Primary Ballot

We know a lot is changing right now. We’ll be keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Not Quite ‘Business as Usual’

A Denver judge ruled that a third candidate — Michelle Ferrigno Warren — should be added to the Democratic Senate primary ballot since she collected 50% of the required number of signatures and the coronavirus pandemic made it nearly impossible for her to petition onto the ballot according to normal procedures.

Pilot Sues Airport Hotel Where He Was Arrested

The airline pilot who was arrested for standing nude in front of his hotel room window is now suing the Westin Denver International Airport hotel.

Hickenlooper’s Ethics Hearing Pushed Back

The state Independent Ethics Commission has pushed back its ethics hearing for John Hickenlooper, due to coronavirus restrictions. The commission is considering a remote hearing.

Federal Judge Orders Denver to Cooperate With ICE

A federal judge ordered Denver to comply with subpoena requests issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for

NATIONAL NEWS

Another BigLaw Firm Has Layoffs

A BigLaw firm that merged in January is now laying off attorneys, as a result of the coronavirus.

DOJ Could Step in on State Restrictions

Attorney General William Barr said the DOJ might need to step in if any state coronavirus restrictions go too far, calling stay-at-home orders “close to house arrest.”

Cruise Line Lawsuits Have Rough Road Ahead

Lawsuits against cruise lines are piling up, but a lawyer with several pending cases says the protections offered cruise lines makes the litigation “extraordinarily difficult.”

Lawyer Must Show His Wife Can’t Access Accounts

A New Jersey lawyer must provide proof that his wife has no access to his accounts, books or records before he can be reinstated after a three-month suspension.

