Legal Lasso: Immigrant Groups Sue for Detainees’ Release

LOCAL NEWS

Advocacy Groups Sue for Immigrant Detainees’ Release

Immigrant advocacy groups sued for the release of 14 immigrant detainees held at the Aurora ICE detention center. The lawsuit says the 14 individuals have compromised immune systems and are at extreme risk of contracting COVID-19 at the facility.

Neguse Runs Bill to Offer Health Care Hazard Pay

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse introduced a bill to Congress that would offer hazard pay to essential health care workers.

Former Accountant Sues Country Club for Discrimination

The former controller of Columbine Country Club is suing the employer, saying his 2018 termination was based on religious discrimination. amounted to discrimination.

Lawsuit Alleges Brutality From Union Station Guard

A Denver artist says he was beaten by a private security guard at Union Station.

Court Expands Use of Virtual Courtroom

The Mesa County chief judge said his court will hold more hearings through its “virtual courtroom” during the coronavirus pandemic.

NATIONAL NEWS

Local Cannabis Company Makes Big Hire

Denver cannabis company Redwood Green Corp. hired Patricia Kovacevic, a veteran legal and compliance specialist in the electronic cigarette and tobacco industry, to serve as general counsel.

Federal Appeals Overrules Part of Texas Abortion Ban

A federal appeals court has allowed drug-induced abortions to resume despite state efforts to ban the procedures during the coronavirus emergency.

Reports Show Bloomberg News Quashed Investigations, Silenced Would-be Whistleblowers

Recently published reports show that Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg LP used nondisclosure agreements to conceal allegations and silence complaints from employees of sexual harassment or a hostile work environment.

Pull Yourself Together

I know we’re all working from home, but some lawyers are apparently a little too lax about their videoconference appearance. A Florida judge is reminding lawyers appearing in remote court hearings to get out of bed and get dressed.

