Legal Lasso: Hundreds Protest Coronavirus Orders

LOCAL NEWS

Protestors Pit Economic Recovery Against Health

Hundreds protested Gov. Jared Polis’ coronavirus shutdown yesterday, saying the virus’ health impact doesn’t warrant the economic damage. Thus far, there have been nearly 10,000 confirmed cases in Colorado and 422 deaths.

Romanoff Wins at Party Assembly

Democratic Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff won his appearance on the primary ballot from the Democrats’ party assembly. He’ll face John Hickenlooper, who petitioned onto the ballot.

DOJ Sends Money to Denver Police

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced at the end of last week that the Department of Justice was sending more than $1.3 million to the Denver Police Department for PPE and sanitizing devices for police departments.

Coronavirus in the Jails

Denver’s jails have record low populations as inmates get released out of coronavirus concerns. But inmates and the sheriff’s deputy union say efforts to curb the virus’ spread inside the jails are inadequate.

Executives Leave Real Estate Company Under Investigation

Several executives of a Denver-based real estate company resigned in the weeks surrounding the announcement of an FBI fraud investigation involving the CEO.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio Supreme Court Says Judge Can’t Hold In-Person Hearings

The Ohio Supreme Court intervened in one judge’s docket, saying she could not hold routine hearings in person while stay-at-home orders were in place. At least two lawyers had sent the court requests, saying they were concerned for their clients.

Law Firm Sues SBA Over Coronavirus Protection Program

An Annapolis law firm is suing the Small Business Administration, claiming that the Payroll Protection Progam discriminates against women and minorities.

Supreme Court Considers Trump’s Taxes

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a trio of cases in May regarding President Donald Trump’s taxes. Those cases took on a new dimension as some are now asking whether Trump benefits from the CARES Act passed by Congress.

Life Sciences Staying Strong

BigLaw Firms say their life sciences practices are staying busy right now, even if nothing else is. (Law.com)

