Legal Lasso: House Committee Considers M&A Moratorium

LOCAL NEWS

DOJ Can’t Slip Immigration Clauses into Grants

A federal judge said the DOJ can’t withhold grant money from Denver by attaching immigration-related conditions to the grants. (Denver Post)

Denver Extends Stay-at-Home Order

Colorado is lifting its stay-at-home order next week, but Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the city will remain shut down until May 8.

Federal Court Proceedings Suspended

Colorado’s federal court has suspended trials and grand jury proceedings through the end of May. (Denver Post)

Weiser Files Brief in Anti-Discrimination Case

Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a brief in a case where a Christian business owner is asking a federal court to declare parts of Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act unconstitutional in order to get ahead of potential future violations.

10th Circuit Rules in Favor of Police in 4th Amendment Case

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed two Denver police officers to be shielded from liability for alleged violations of the Fourth Amendment’s guarantee against unreasonable searches.

NATIONAL NEWS

M&A Activity Could Come to a Halt

The chair of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee proposed a moratorium on all M&A activity, with a few exceptions.

Husch Blackwell Announces Cuts

Husch Blackwell announced additional austerity measures, including a cut to income partner compensation and layoffs and furloughs for staff.

Another BigLaw Firm Cuts Back

Dinsmore has also laid off and furloughed attorneys and staff in response to the economic upheaval.

One State Moves to Online Bar Exam

Massachusetts will offer an online bar exam, if an in-person test is not possible by its scheduled date of Sept. 30.

