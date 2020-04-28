Legal Lasso: Colorado Updates Judicial Orders

We know a lot is changing right now. We’ll be keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Rounds Up Prior Orders

The Colorado Supreme Court announced yesterday that it will allow limited practice for law grads if the July bar exam is canceled.

Jury Trials Suspended Throughout Colorado

And the court earlier in the month also expanded its order to suspend jury trials and eliminate exceptions for speedy trial deadlines.

Supreme Court Will Hear Senate Primary Case

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold challenging a lower court ruling that advanced a Senate candidate to the Democratic primary despite missing the signature requirement to petition onto the ballot.

Supreme Court Issues Insurance Opinion

An opinion from the Supreme Court clarified whether Colorado law or an interstate compact should govern life insurance exclusions for suicide. In the case in question, a beneficiary was denied a life insurance payout because the policy holder committed suicide within two years of taking out the policy — within the state’s allowed time frame but outside an interstate commission’s time frame.

Back in Business

Businesses in other parts of Colorado returned to work after Gov. Jared Polis’ “stay-at-home” order lifted. But with curbside pickup and tight restrictions on the number of customers allowed in to many shops, it’s far from a return to normal. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Massachusetts Goes its Own Way on Bar Exam

Rather than opting for limited practice, Massachusetts is considering writing its own online bar exam for recent graduates.

Nursing Homes Ask for Immunity

Nursing homes are seeking immunity from lawsuits blaming them for coronavirus deaths. Many states have provisions to automatically provide “civil liability immunity” for health care workers during emergencies.

Child Sex Abuse Claims Spike in Lockdown

According to a national hotline, reports of child sex abuse have been on the rise during stay-at-home orders.

Chamber Opposes Business Regulations in Reopening

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it’s not in favor of a regulatory approach for dictating how businesses reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.

