Legal Lasso: Colorado AG Forces Businesses to Comply With Stay At Home Orders

LOCAL NEWS

Former Democratic Party Chair Joins Brownstein

Former Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Rick Palacio has joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He will offer advice on a consulting basis with Brownstein’s state and local legislation and policy group.

AG Goes After Businesses for Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Orders

The attorney general is cracking down on businesses that have ignored stay-at-home orders. Hobby Lobby was forced to close all of its Colorado stores yesterday, and the AG’s office sent letters to several other businesses.

Denver Sues JUUL

Denver filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL and other major electronic-cigarette companies, claiming that the brands intentionally marketed to youth. The company is also being investigated by the state attorney general.

Home Listings Disappear During Pandemic

The pandemic is hitting the real estate market hard, as hundreds of Denver house listings have disappeared.

CCD Professor Sues School

A former Community College of Denver professor filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the school.

NATIONAL NEWS

Law Firms Hit By Economic Drop

More BigLaw firms announced pay cuts and layoffs this week, and more are expected to be coming.

New Judge Nominated for Another Federal Judge Seat

A judge appointed to a federal district court last year, despite his lack of experience, is now President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a federal appellate seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. (Law.com)

Payrolls Plummet

Just what does the coronavirus pandemic mean for business? Payrolls fell 701,000 from the prior month — compared with the median forecast of economists for a 100,000 decline.

Defenders Pressure DOJ to Release Inmates

Federal defenders sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr to act on releasing federal inmates who are elderly and those with compromised medical conditions that may have an adverse, deadly, reaction to COVID-19.

