Legal Lasso: Aurora City Council to Consider Detention Center Resolution

To make sure Law Week is still accessible to our readers, we’re making much more of our content available online without a subscription. And for the content that might still be left off the website, we’re offering digital PDFs to our readers or the option to change your mailing address. Reach out to us for more information or to take advantage of any of those options. And let us know how we can do better!



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Aurora Considers COVID-19 Measures

The Aurora City Council will meet tonight to discuss a resolution that would urge detention centers and courts to implement policies to limit the spread of COVID-19 by holding visitation and hearings over the phone or video conference and discontinuing pre-trial detention.

How ‘Essential’ Are Construction Workers?

The construction industry was identified as an essential business that can continue on during stay-at-home orders, but some are questioning whether the health risks are worth it and what other issues are at play in that “essential” determination.

Colorado Loses Ventilators to Federal Government

Gov. Jared Polis told CNN on Friday that the state lost out in an attempt to get 500 ventilators when the federal government swooped in.

El Paso County Prosecutor Tests Positive

An El Paso County prosecutor has tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in court and at the downtown building housing the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on March 17.

Stay-At-Home Makes Signature Collection Difficult

Despite stay-at-home orders, the clock is still ticking on ballot initiatives for November.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Delays Arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed its April oral arguments out of concern about the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Farley’s Goodbyes

A former Denver lawyer who died of COVID-19 said his final goodbyes to his family over videoconference. His family recounted their final conversations.

White House Lawyer Nominated to Oversee Coronavirus Spending

President Donald Trump has nominated White House lawyer Brian Miller to oversee spending of the coronavirus stimulus.

Prosecutors and Courts Struggle With Pre-Trial Detention

The practicality of detaining individuals before trial during the current pandemic is raising questions about the underlying philosophy of pretrial detention.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]