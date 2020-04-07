Legal Lasso: Aurora City Council Asks For More Transparency From Courts

To make sure Law Week is still accessible to our readers, we’re making much more of our content available online without a subscription. And for the content that might still be left off the website, we’re offering digital PDFs to our readers or the option to change your mailing address. Reach out to us for more information or to take advantage of any of those options. And let us know how we can do better!



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado's daily roundup of legal news from around the state.

LOCAL NEWS

Aurora City Council Asks for Better Response in Justice System

The Aurora City Council last night passed a resolution that urges detention centers and courts in the city to be more transparent and proactive in their response to COVID-19.

Pandemic Sparks More End-of-Life Conversations

At least one estate planning attorney has noted an uptick in conversations about end-of-life planning in the age of coronavirus.

Denver DA Issues Gun Warning

There has been a rise in gun sales during the pandemic. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann had some words of caution for all those new purchases.

Public Defenders Still Seeking Inmate Release

The Colorado Supreme Court denied a petition to have more inmates released from jail, but the petitioner — the State Public Defender’s Office — will continue to petition each of the state’s judicial districts.

Coronavirus Might Have Peaked, But Maybe Not

A national model says the coronavirus has already peaked in Colorado, but state public health experts disagree and say the worst is still to come. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Barr Encourages Prosecutors to Consider Coronavirus in Bail Decisions

U.S. Attorney General Bill Bar urged prosecutors to give more consideration to coronavirus risks in their bail decisions.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Says to Move Forward With In-Person Voting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned an executive order from the state’s governor to delay in-person voting. The state is moving forward with its election on Tuesday.

NCBE is Offering More Bar Exam Dates

The National Conference of Bar Examiners is going forward with the bar exam, with options in July September.

Legal Industry Reports Job Losses

The coronavirus has hit the legal industry hard, with the industry losing 1,700 jobs in March.

