Legal Lasso: Another Senate Candidate Fails to Reach Primary Through Lawsuit

LOCAL NEWS

Bar Results Delivered Early Due to Tech Error

The results of the February Bar Exam were released early, but the Colorado Supreme Court Attorney Regulation Counsel says it was an error from the vendor that was hired to communicate with test-takers.

Senate Candidate Falls Short of Lowered Hurdle

A Denver judge said Senate candidate Diana Bray did not collect enough signatures to petition onto the Democratic primary ballot, despite obstacles from the coronavirus in gathering signatures.

Coronavirus Outbreak at State Prison

A Colorado prison has 238 confirmed coronavirus cases — the largest concentration anywhere in the state.

Second-Home Owners Sue Gunnison County

An Arvada couple is suing Gunnison County’s Board of Commissioners over the county’s coronavirus restrictions that keep people who own second homes in Gunnison from visiting their properties.

Trump Orders Meat Packing Plants to Stay Open

President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring meat packing plants as critical infrastructure and ordering them to stay open. The president of the union that represents workers in Greeley is concerned the order puts workers at risk.

NATIONAL NEWS

New York Sued Over Presidential Primary

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is suing the New York State Board of Elections after the state election commission effectively canceled the Democratic presidential primary there.

California Delays Bar Exam

The California Bar Exam will be postponed until September, and the state Supreme Court wants to administer the test online. The state has until May 11 to figure out a plan.

Detention Center Challenges Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed challenges of detention center policies for coronavirus mitigation.

Lawmaker Wins in Challenge to Stay at Home Order

An Illinois state lawmaker challenged the state’s stay-at-home order and won — but a judge’s ruling only lifted the order for the lawmaker himself.

