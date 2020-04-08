Legal Lasso: Bernie Drops Out

We know a lot is changing right now. We’ll be keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

IRS Prevails in Marijuana Audit Appeal

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said the IRS did not overstep its boundaries by asking the state to produce a marijuana company’s business records during an audit.

State Regulators Not Pausing Air Quality Enforcement

The EPA said it’s relaxing enforcement of some of its policies, but state oil and gas regulators aren’t.

Secretary of State Focuses on Campaign Finance

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has a new enforcement division focused on campaign finance filings and going after violators.

Polis Talks Coronavirus Expectations

Gov. Jared Polis took a hopeful outlook in a televised town hall last night, but also tempered expectations about what kinds of activities can happen once things “return to normal.” (Denver Post)

State Budget’s Worst Case Scenario

And the state government is preparing for the worst for coronavirus impacts by planning for potentially three years of budget cuts.

NATIONAL NEWS

Sanders Drops Out

Bernie Sanders announced this morning that he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Walmart Sued Over Employee’s COVID-19-Related Death

The family of a Walmart employee who died from complications related to COVID-19 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company alleging it knew about the man’s symptoms and disregarded them.

BigLaw Firm Offers Coronavirus Assistance

Paul Hastings set up an employee assistance fund, with matching funds, to help staff and lawyers affected by coronavirus.

Amazon GC Could Create Legal Problems Over Employee Strike

Amazon could end up facing a lawsuit over comments from its general counsel about a warehouse worker who organized a strike. (Law.com) Ironically, he had commented on how the company had the upper hand in its PR.

