The Implications of Social Contact Tracing

Just as the U.S. economy won’t immediately spring back from the damage done by the coronavirus, companies won’t return straight to normal operations after weeks of employees working remotely. In Colorado, the workforce in some areas returned at 50% capacity on April 27 — though Denver’s stay-at-home order remains in place until early May. And employers are concerned with monitoring their workers’ health to protect others without invading privacy. There has been a spike in interest in apps and other technology tools for “social contact tracing.”

Social contact tracing technology is intended to track whether a person has come in contact with someone else who has had COVID-19 and supposedly stops short of tracing movements in more detail. Denverite has reported on the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment’s goal to trace contacts of people infected by the coronavirus as the city prepares to reopen, with city staffers dedicated to the task.

But technology used for social-contact tracing brings fears about whether its use opens the door for more sinister uses of the collected data, either by the companies gathering it, governments or third-party actors.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has been analogized as the American Civil Liberties Union for the internet, wrote about the organization’s concerns about social contact tracing in an April 10 blog post. Kurt Opsahl, Andrew Crocker and Bennett Cyphers wrote it’s possible to use social contact tracing technology without running afoul of personal privacy, and doing so requires developers and governments to mind legal limits on the use of the technology.

“COVID-19 is a worldwide crisis, one which threatens to kill millions and upend society, but history has shown that exceptions to civil liberties protections made in a time of crisis often persist much longer than the crisis itself,” reads the post. “Above all, the choice to use them should lie with individual users, who should inform themselves of the risks and limitations, and insist on necessary safeguards.”

Ballard Spahr partner Greg Szewczyk said existing state laws in data privacy and security would serve as the backstop for the use and protection of information collected by tools using contact tracing technology. The most high-profile example is the California Consumer Privacy Act, which went into effect at the beginning of this year.

