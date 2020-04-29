Denver on Deck for Facial Recognition Ban

Facial recognition technology has proliferated over the past decade, and so have its critics. In the past year, eight cities have voted to take the tool out of the hands of law enforcement and government agencies, and a coalition of organizers is hoping Denver will soon join them.

Supporters of the bans say facial recognition systems come with built-in biases and privacy threats. Others hope proper regulation will allow governments to use the technology for good while easing fears of a dystopian surveillance state.

In May 2019, San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban use of facial recognition by government agencies. Three other Bay Area cities — Alameda, Berkeley and Oakland — and the Massachusetts cities of Somerville, Northampton, Cambridge and Brookline have since followed.

More jurisdictions are jumping on the bandwagon. The city council of Portland, Oregon, is pondering what would be the country’s strictest ban yet on facial recognition technology, barring not only its use by government agencies but also private businesses. Portland, Maine, and Springfield, Massachusetts, are also considering bans.

States are getting on board, too. In October, California’s governor signed legislation placing a three-year moratorium on the use of facial recognition in police body cameras, and state legislators in Michigan and New Hampshire have pushed forward moratoria on government or law enforcement use of facial recognition.

‘5280 NOT 1984’

While Colorado’s state and local lawmakers haven’t yet taken up the cause, organizers in Denver are trying to get a proposal for a ban on the 2020 ballot. The “5280 not 1984” initiative would prohibit government agencies or officials, including police, from accessing, developing, retaining or using facial recognition surveillance systems or information obtained from them. Under the proposed ordinance, the city and government agencies could be sued for injunctive or declaratory relief and ordered to enforce the ban if found in violation of the law.

The coalition behind the measure includes people from all over the political spectrum, many of them privacy advocates, said Connor Swatling, one of the group’s organizers. “I think, generally, you find this is a bipartisan or nonpartisan issue,” Swatling said. “Americans generally are pretty touchy about increased governmental surveillance or broader surveillance powers.”

Supporters of the ban say facial recognition technology has racial and gender biases and can lead to a high rate of false-positive identifications. On its website, the group also claims the biometric data these programs collect and store create “an appetizing target for identity thieves and state-sponsored hackers.”

