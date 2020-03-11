Reilly LLP Clients Awarded $7.1 Million in Attorneys’ Fees

In a case that has lasted over a decade, clients of Reilly LLP were awarded over $7 million in attorneys’ fees and costs over $139,000 in a Feb. 21 order from Senior Judge Richard Webber of the Eastern District of Missouri.

“Our clients are pleased, which is what matters most,” said Daniel Reilly of Reilly LLP. “We think it’s a fair and reasonable award under the unique circumstances of this case.”

The case involved a group of plaintiffs, some banking and accounting firms, and other individuals asserting that Allegiant Bank, the original trustee of the National Prearranged Service Inc. fund, breached “multiple trustee duties” and failed to control trusts, protect assets and keep adequate records of activities, according