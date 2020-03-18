Policy Shifts Could Push U Visa Applicants Back Into the Shadows

Undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime are often reluctant to get police involved, even when they’ve suffered violent attacks. The U visa, created by Congress in 2000, was meant to mitigate that problem. U visas protect victims of serious crimes by helping them stay in the country if they cooperate in the investigation or prosecution of the crime. But recent policy shifts could be undermining the program’s goals of encouraging victims to step out of the shadows.

The number of U visa petitions filed nationwide by undocumented immigrants grew dramatically over much of the past decade — from 6,580 in fiscal year 2009 to a high of more than 37,000 in 2017. However, in the past two years, the trend has reversed. Applications fell nearly 20% year over year in FY2019, when petitions totaled 28,364 — the lowest number since 2014.