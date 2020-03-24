Pandemic Brings Uncertain Prognosis for Business

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has soared past 13,000, with the figure approach- ing 255,000 globally. The death toll from the disease totaled 10,500 around the world as of Friday.

The coronavirus has also infected the global economy, though the seriousness of the U.S. prognosis varies. Goldman Sachs has predicted the country’s economy will shrink by 5% in Q2, while Deutsche Bank forecast a 12.9% contraction for the same period. At least a few top banks and economists have said a recession is already here.

Law Week talked to Sherman & Howard member Lyle Wallace and Holland & Hart partner James Crowe about the early symptoms they’re seeing from the pandemic’s business impact and what remedies companies can take to protect their bottom lines.

PRESSING THE PAUSE BUTTON