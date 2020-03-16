Paid Leave Bills Address COVID-19

The federal government and Colorado are proposing widely varied approaches for helping employers and workers weather the possibility of a spike in needs for sick leave during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jared Polis announced emergency Department of Labor and Employment rules last Wednesday requiring paid sick leave for employees under testing for the virus. The rules require four days of leave and applies to a limited number of employment sectors: leisure and hospitality, food service, community living facilities, child care, and home health workers who give care to elderly people. According to a previous report from Colorado Public Radio, the rule applies to an estimated 15% of workers in Colorado.

At the federal level, Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation requiring employers to provide up to 14 days of paid sick leave – 112 work hours – during a public health emergency. The mandate is currently tacked onto a broader paid leave bill that would also require employers to provide up to seven days of paid sick leave generally in an accrual format.

Holland & Hart partner Steve Gutierrez said attaching the emergency leave to the broader bill, which seems more likely to get a wide swath of support from lawmakers than legislative proposals for more sweeping paid leave, seems to be “politics as usual” in Washington.

“Public opinion would be against anyone on the other side of the aisle saying no in a public health crisis,” he said.