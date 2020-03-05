NLRB Issues New Joint-Employer Rule

The National Labor Relations Board announced a new rule last week to clarify what constitutes a joint-employer relationship under the National Labor Relations Act, narrowing a company’s liability for federal labor law violations committed by franchisees and subcontractors.

Under the new rule, which goes into effect April 27, a company must exercise “substantial, direct and immediate” control over the terms of employment for another company’s workers to be considered a joint employer. These essential terms and conditions of employment include wages, hours, benefits, hiring, firing, discipline, direction and supervision. The new final rule, issued Feb. 26, reverses an Obama-era joint-employer standard, established in the NLRB’s Browning-Ferris decision of 2015, that required only indirect control over the terms of employment.