Legal Lasso: Workers Hit Hard by Coronavirus Mitigation

LOCAL NEWS

Workers Hit Hard by Coronavirus Mitigation

A flood of people have filed for unemployment as businesses cut back during the coronavirus outbreak. New numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show thousands more people than usual applied this week.

Judge Sick With COVID-19

A Denver immigration judge is staying home with COVID-19 — though officially undiagnosed. An attorney who was recently before the judge is now “frantic” because of the possible exposure.

Death Penalty Trial Moves Ahead

A death penalty trial is expected to go on, despite the coronavirus pandemic, despite many courts being shut down.

Denver City Council Considers Alternative Meeting Style

The Denver City Council voted to extend the declaration of state of emergency until May. Alternative plans for the City Council include switching to online meetings.

Suncor Has Another Emission Weeks After Settlement

Suncor Energy’s oil refinery north of Denver released a “clay-like” material over the surrounding area. Suncor recently agreed to pay $9 million for multiple air emissions, including another one that rained dust over nearby neighborhoods.

NATIONAL NEWS

Courts Shut Down for Coronavirus

More than 25 federal district court are pausing trials in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Texas Delays Execution Out of Public Health Concerns

A Texas appellate court agreed to postpone an execution out of concerns that gathering people for it could spread the coronavirus.

Biden Sweeps Primaries

Joe Biden had another big night last night, sweeping all three states that held primaries — and also likely the last states to hold them for the month.

Mississippi Judge Shot Outside Courthouse

A Mississippi family court judge was shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse on Monday. Police say the shooting was personal.

