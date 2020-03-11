Legal Lasso: Sotomayor Will Sit Out Faithless Electors Case

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Sotomayor Won’t Hear Faithless Elector Case

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor won’t participate in hearing Colorado’s “faithless electors” case. Sotomayor is sitting the case out because of her personal relationship with Polly Baca, one of the parties.

Weiser Opposes NEPA Changes

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is opposing President Donald Trump’s proposed changes for the National Environmental Policy Act. Weiser sent a letter to the White House regarding the proposed changes.

CenturyLink Prevails in Class Action Lawsuit

A federal judge granted CenturyLink’s motion for summary judgment in a class action lawsuit brought against the company. The judge found that the plan sponsor did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Polis to Sign Death Penalty Repeal

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign the state’s death penalty repeal bill any day now, but he hasn’t yet said whether anything will change for the inmates currently on death row.

Bill Could Allow Direct-to-Consumer EV Sales

A bill that would allow electric car companies to sell directly to consumers passed a legislative committee earlier this week.

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Courts Remove CDC Warnings About Coronavirus

The National Association of Immigrant Judges said the Trump administration has removed messaging from the CDC about the spread of coronavirus from immigration courts.

Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Quarantined Couple Sues Cruise Ship Operator

A couple still aboard a quarantined cruise ship has already filed a lawsuit against the ship’s operator, accusing it of negligence for allowing passengers to be exposed to the coronavirus.

USA Swimming Settles Sex Abuse Lawsuit

USA Swimming has settled a sex abuse lawsuit filed by a former Olympian, but the organization’s legal troubles aren’t over.

Health Care Industry Challenges Price Transparency Rule

Health care industry groups and private hospitals say the Trump administration’s rule requiring hospitals to publicly list their prices and the discounts they give insurance companies is infringing upon their First Amendment rights.

