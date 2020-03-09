Legal Lasso: Romanoff Has Big Day in Caucuses

Colorado’s Open Records Act provides access to most public documents — except when it comes to the judicial branch. In the new episode of our Hearsay podcast, an open government advocate talked about the courts’ exemption and what that means for the public.

LOCAL NEWS

Romanoff Wins 55% of the Vote in Caucuses

Andrew Romanoff came out on top in Saturday’s Democratic caucus for U.S. Senate. But there’s still plenty of campaigning left before one candidate wins the nomination in June.

Aurora Immigrant Center Reports Break-In

The Village Exchange Center, a center for immigrants and refugees, said a man broke in and stole client documents early Saturday.

Suncor Settles With State Regulators

Suncor, an oil refinery in Commerce City, will pay $9 million and complete environmental projects in north Denver as part of a settlement stemming from air quality violations, including a recent ejection from the facility that rained dust over the nearby area.

Judge Sides With Newspaper in Open Records Fight

A judge ruled that the CU Board of Regents violated the Colorado Open Records Act when they refused to release a list of candidates for system president to the Boulder Daily Camera. (Denver Post)

Polis Discusses Criminal Justice Reform

Gov. Jared Polis last week hosted the first justice-system forum of his administration where judges and state officials discussed criminal justice reform. Polis said he would like Colorado to be a national leader in reform.

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock Markets Drop — and are Still Falling

The stock market is seeing its worst day since 2008 in the face of coronavirus concerns and sinking oil prices

BigLaw Firm Announces Coronavirus Case

Another New York attorney — this one a Quinn Emanuel partner — was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. The firm is closing its New York office as a precaution. (Law.com)

Indebted Law Student Can Sit for Bar Exam

The Ohio Supreme Court said a law school graduate will be able to sit for the state bar exam, despite having almost $900,000 in school debt with no clear plan to repay it.

Kansas Attorney Suspended for Relationship With Client

A Kansas attorney was suspended for failing to take the proper steps to announce a romantic involvement with a client.

Judge Faces Misconduct Charges

A California judge faces six counts of misconduct for his behavior over an eight-year period, according to the state’s judicial disciplinary commission

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]