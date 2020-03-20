Legal Lasso: Rep. Neguse Asks for Price Gouging Enforcement

Law Week Colorado is continuing to operate on its regular schedule through while practicing social distancing. We know many of you are working from home and helping stop the spread of the coronavirus as well. During this time, we’ll be publishing more full articles from our print edition on our website.

We will continue to refine our process and look for the best ways to share Colorado’s legal news. Want to weigh in on what you’d like to see? Please send us a message.



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Neguse Asks for Price Gouging Enforcement

Rep. Joe Neguse has asked U.S. Attorney General William Barr to crack down on health product price gouging during the pandemic.

Immigration Lawyers Call for Detention Center Changes

The local chapter of the American Association of Immigration Lawyers is pressuring ICE to change its detention protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Aurora immigrant detention center.

Denver’s Immigration Court Will Stay Open

The Denver immigration court, where a judge found to have COVID-19, is among the 58 around the country ordered to stay open.

Public Defenders Ask for Jury Health Screening in Murder Trial

Public defenders asked to screen potential jury members for COVID-19 before having them sit for a death penalty trial. Despite the defense’s arguments for public health measures, the judge said the trial will proceed without the screening.

No Evictions During Pandemic

Judges and sheriffs in Aurora and Denver are putting a freeze on evictions while the coronavirus pandemic hits paychecks.

NATIONAL NEWS

Amazon Sued for Monopolization and Price Fixing

Amazon is being sued over an alleged price fixing scheme “that broadly and anti-competitively impacts virtually all products offered for sale in the U.S. retail e-commerce market.”

Liability for Coronavirus

As companies take measures to limit employees’ exposure to coronavirus — or not — some are wondering whether they can be held liable for exposure.

How Much Authority Does a Governor Have?

A lawsuit in New Hampshire is challenging the governor’s ability to restrict the size of gatherings during the pandemic. The lawsuit contends there is no emergency in New Hampshire because nobody has died and 17 people have been diagnosed.

I Guess Grades Do Matter

A New Jersey attorney was suspended after his law firm found out he falsified a law school transcript and had changed his GPA.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]