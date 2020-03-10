Legal Lasso: Private Prison Company Faces Civil Rights Lawsuit

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against GEO Group

Civil rights attorney David Lane filed a lawsuit against GEO Group, saying the private prison company didn’t do enough to stop sexual assaults at a halfway house it operated.

Colorado Supreme Court Upholds Sentence, Despite Law Change

The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the sentencing for a man whose crime was reclassified to a lower-level crime while he appealed his case.

Colorado’s EV Conundrum

Colorado is expected to start selling more electric vehicles — which is right in time for the related the tax credits to decline.

Ritter Endorses Maillaro in 18th District Attorney Race

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter has endorsed Democrat Matt Maillaro for 18th Judicial District Attorney. Current DA George Brauchler is term-limited.

The Legislature is Prepping for Coronavirus

The state Capitol is developing plans for a coronavirus outbreak and holding a special meeting today to discuss the virus and how the building could remain open to the public.

NATIONAL NEWS

Led Zeppelin Wins Copyright Dispute

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Led Zeppelin did not infringe upon Spirit’s copyright for the song “Taurus” to create “Stairway to Heaven.”

Miami Heat Steps Up Defense in FMLA Suit

The Miami Heat is defending against an FMLA lawsuit brought by a former associate general counsel, who alleges she was fired for requesting maternity leave after adopting a newborn baby. (Corporate Counsel)

Coronavirus Shuts Down Law School Classes

Coronavirus concerns have shut down in-person classes at at least seven law schools in New York, California and Washington.

Litigation Funder Grows With BigLaw Backup

Litigation finance company Validity Finance has grown with the addition of a former Boies Schiller Flexner attorney to evaluate cases and a former Kirkland & Ellis patent trial lawyer as a senior investment advisor.

