Legal Lasso: Immigration Detention Center Reacts to COVID-19 Case

LOCAL NEWS

Detention Center Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19…

An employee at the Aurora immigrant detention center tested positive for COVID-19.

… And What That Means for Attorneys

And immigration attorneys are now required to wear face masks and gloves while representing clients in courtrooms inside the detention center. (Denver Post)

Colorado Companies Announce Layoffs

Twelve Colorado employers have filed notices of layoffs between March 12 and March 23, much more than the number filed in a typical month.

Church Says it Has a Legal Right to Stay Open

A church Colorado Springs claims it has a constitutional right to remain open and continuing holding services, despite a public health order.

Colorado’s Expected Job Losses

Colorado is expected to lose 250,000 jobs by summer, mostly in hospitality and retail industries. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

White House Lags Behind Pandemic Plan Timeline

The White House hasn’t been following the timeline in a National Security Council playbook on pandemic response. The document lays out timelines for actions such as procuring personal protective equipment, securing supplemental funding and considering invoking the Defense Production Act.

State AGs Ask Big Sellers to Stop Price Gouging

Attorneys general from 33 states have sent letters to Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Facebook and Craigslist, asking them to stop price gouging and to crack down on sellers who are listing overpriced items on their platforms.

DOJ Weighs in on Transgender Title IX Case

The Department of Justice weighed in on a Connecticut case, saying Title IX doesn’t cover transgender high school athletes as schools block transgender students from girls’ sports. (Law.com)

Some Work is in High Demand

Estate planning attorneys are seeing more work — and finding creative ways to do it — amid the pandemic panic.

