Legal Lasso: Driller Fined For Firestone Explosion

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

The Local Coronavirus Rundown

There’s lots going on out there regarding the current global pandemic, so I’ll try to keep all of the coronavirus updates in one place: Gov. Jared Polis said the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado doubled yesterday. One of those cases is a DIA worker and another is a Northern Colorado hospital worker. Colorado’s colleges are moving classes online — including CU and DU, which house the state’s two law schools. The state legislature hasn’t yet decided whether it will shut down, and a spokesman for the state judiciary told us the courts haven’t made a decision yet either.

Driller Fined for Firestone Home Explosion

State oil and gas regulators are seeking $18.25 million from the driller responsible for the 2017 Firestone home explosion that killed two.

Denver Says ICE Pressure is Entirely Political

The Denver City Attorney’s Office wrote in a court filing that the federal government’s immigration crackdown in Denver “has nothing to do with a legitimate need, and everything to do with the politics of immigration.”

News Organizations Seek Arrest Information Ahead of Trial

A group of news organizations are asking a judge to unseal an arrest affidavit for a woman accused of killing her stepson.

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Circuit Takes Health Precautions

The Federal Circuit is slimming down its in-person schedule amid coronavirus concerns. Some cases are being moved off the month’s docket while some hearings being held over telephone.

California Leaves Merger Litigation

The California attorney general dropped the state’s lawsuit seeking to block the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. The state is getting price and job protections in Colorado beyond what is outlined in a deal with federal regulators and requires the expansion of free internet to low-income individuals.

Missouri Awaits Abortion Decision

Missouri is awaiting a major court decision regarding abortion clinics in the state, but the last clinic has already stopped providing them.

Federal Judge Criticizes Supreme Court

A federal judge criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative bent in a law review article. The judge said the court is “undermining American democracy” with its decisions.

Faegre Goes Back to Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath requested that most of its workers stay at home this week — and then yesterday resumed normal operations at all offices except two in Washington, D.C. (Law360)

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]