Legal Lasso: Denver Ordered to Stay Home

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Officially Repeals the Death Penalty

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill repealing the death penalty in Colorado and also commuted the sentences of the three men on death row in Colorado.

Denver Closes Courthouse

Denver’s Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse is closed today and all criminal dockets are suspended for the week after an attorney “who appeared in multiple courtrooms” last week was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Denver Rolls Back Stay-At-Home Order

Denver implemented a stay-at-home order yesterday afternoon — to go in effect today at 5 p.m. — and quickly rolled back part of the restrictions after people swarmed liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries.

Vail Faces Lawsuit Over Chair Lift Death

Burg Simpson has been hired to represent the family of a man who died on a Vail Mountain chair lift.

Denver City Council Cleared to Move Online

The Denver City Council hasn’t canceled any legislative meetings yet, but when it does, the body will be able to vote via videoconference, following a vote Monday evening.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Considers White House’s Ability to Pull Press Passes

In non-coronavirus news, the Justice Department urged a federal appeals court to give President Donald Trump’s White House more discretion in revoking press press passes for conduct the president or his aides deem unprofessional.

Bloomberg Staffer Sues Campaign

A former Bloomberg campaign staffer is suing the campaign on behalf of herself and others who were promised jobs through November but were laid off last week.

New Jersey is Serious About its Stay-At-Home Order

The New Jersey attorney general said people who break the state’s stay-at-home order could face jail time or fines up to $1,000.

What Alternatives Are There for the Bar Exam?

Some legal academics are urging states to consider alternatives to the bar exam, since the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially still be shutting down large gatherings in July.

