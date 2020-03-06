Legal Lasso: Coronavirus Reaches Colorado

Colorado’s Open Records Act provides access to most public documents — except when it comes to the judicial branch. In the new episode of our Hearsay podcast, an open government advocate talked about the courts’ exemption and what that means for the public.

LOCAL NEWS

ICE Ramps Up in Denver

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is increasing its presence in Denver with more special agents focused on arresting undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes. (Denver Post)

DA Won’t Seek Death Penalty for STEM School Shooter

In the wake of the Colorado Legislature’s vote to approve a death penalty repeal, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said he will not seek the death penalty for alleged STEM school shooter Devon Erickson.

Caucuses Tomorrow

Colorado will hold its caucuses tomorrow, with Democrats and Republicans casting votes for their favorites in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

Coronavirus Reaches Colorado

Colorado got its first two cases of coronavirus. State health officials said the first two patients are a visitor to Summit County and a woman from Jefferson County.

Criminal Justice at the Statehouse

State lawmakers are considering several criminal justice bills this session — bills would make it easier for most arrestees to leave jail, make it easier to parole and clarify other laws with loopholes and reopen a closed state prison to replace beds lost by the closing of a private facility. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Harvey Weinstein Sent to Rikers

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island yesterday after being treated for heart problems when he was initially en route to the prison.

NYC Attorney Diagnosed With Coronavirus

An attorney at a Manhattan trusts and estates law firm has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Officials say he was the second person in New York city to be diagnosed, though others have tested positive since — including the man’s wife, son, daughter and neighbor.

Brooklyn Court Disinfected

And Brooklyn Civil Court got disinfected earlier this week after the city learned that a lawyer who works there goes to the same synagogue as the attorney who tested positive for coronavirus.

Women Taking the Lead in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Women are getting out in front in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Women are filling leadership roles at a number of major law firms.

