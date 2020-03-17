Legal Lasso: Colorado Supreme Court to Consider Legislative Extension

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Supreme Court Takes Up Legislature’s Question

The Colorado Supreme Court will take up the question of whether the General Assembly can extend its session on the back end to make up for the time lost during the pandemic.

The Virus’ Economic Impact

The coronavirus is expected to cause at least a short-term economic decline — the measures to combat the virus are expected to cost the state $750 million.

Employment Lawyers Answer Work-From-Home Questions

Employment lawyers have answers to popular questions about workplace legal issues that might arise while many employees are working from home. (Denver Post)

No Evictions During Pandemic

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said sheriffs deputies won’t carry out evictions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

DeGette Discusses Economic Support

Rep. Diana DeGette held a telephone town hall yesterday where she discussed other economic measures to help the situation.

NATIONAL NEWS

Law Firms Work From Home

Here’s the big list of BigLaw firms that are implementing work from home policies. Not many firms operating in Colorado are on the list, though, so let us know what your firm is doing now.

Law School Rankings Released

Many law schools aren’t holding classes right now, but that doesn’t stop the law school rankings. U.S. News & World Report announced its 2021 rankings, which put CU Law School at No. 46 and DU Sturm College of Law at No. 74.

Lawmakers Consider Major Coronavirus Response Legislation

Lawmakers are considering merging two coronavirus response bills — one that will provide an $850 million stimulus package and another that offers paid family leave.

Coronavirus Concerns Disrupt Trial

A Manhattan judge declared a mistrial after an attorney had a coughing fit.

