Legal Lasso: Colorado Legislature Hits Pause

There’s a lot of coronavirus-related news this morning because that’s just about all that’s happening right now. What is your firm doing in response to the pandemic? And what non-coronavirus news do you have to share? Let us know.

LOCAL NEWS

General Assembly Asks For Legal Guidance on Extension

The Colorado legislature adjourned on Saturday to pause the session for two weeks. Lawmakers are also asking the Colorado Supreme Court for legal guidance on whether they will be able to extend the session session two weeks past the original May 6 adjournment.

Mayor Shuts Down Public Venues

Beginning today, many public buildings in Denver are shut down until mid-April, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Public Defenders Ask to Have Inmates Released

Colorado public defenders on Friday sought to have many jail inmates released from custody out of concern they could be hardest hit by COVID-19. Many of the inmates were older, had medical conditions were arrested for nonviolent offenses and still presumed innocent.

What Denver is Doing for the Homeless Population

Public health officials are focusing on helping the homeless community with supplies and education in order to prevent the virus’ spread within the at-risk group. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Weil Gotshal Sends Staff Home

Many law firms are looking for ways to best serve clients while also protecting staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weil Gotshal implemented a mandatory work-from-home policy for its staff.

Trump Administration Seeks Vaccine Exclusivity

German health officials said the Trump administration offered “large sums of money” to get a German company to develop a coronavirus vaccine exclusively for U.S. use.

Tennessee Man Turns Over New Leaf, After AG Investigates

A Tennessee man became infamous over the weekend for stockpiling thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and trying to flip them on Amazon. He decided to donate his hoard after the state’s attorney general began investigating him for price gouging. (New York Times)

Health Agency Targeted in Cyberattack

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack last night during the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

BigLaw Legal Assistant Dies After Developing Flu-Like Symptoms

Davis Wright Tremaine is asking its staff to work remotely after a legal assistant in its Bellevue, Washington, office died after developing flu-like symptoms.

